Zulu set for Chiefs switch
Information reaching this website is that Zulu – who has been frozen out at Maritzburg since last year, after declining a contract extension – has already agreed on a deal with Chiefs.
However, instead of that deal being done by his representatives at ProSport International, it was worked out by a different agent – known to KickOff.com – who enjoys cordial relationships with influential figures at Naturena.
ProSport tabled several written offers for Zulu from numerous clubs since January, when he entered the last six months of his Maritzburg contract, but the 24-year-old turned all of them down as he had already agreed to a deal done by another representative.
ProSport have since severed ties with the midfielder, whose contract with them expired at the end of last month.
Zulu will now walk away as a free agent from the Pietermaritzburg-based side at the end of June.
At Chiefs he will work under Steve Komphela – a coach that he previously worked with at the Team of Choice.
Last season he played all 30 league games for Maritzburg, before being restricted to just three starts at the beginning of this season. Read Full Story