You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Zulu set for Chiefs switch
Update:  May 24, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 816 

Zulu set for Chiefs switch

Information reaching this website is that Zulu – who has been frozen out at Maritzburg since last year, after declining a contract extension – has already agreed on a deal with Chiefs. Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS However, instead of that deal being done by his representatives at ProSport International, it was worked out by a different agent – known to KickOff.com – who enjoys cordial relationships with influential figures at Naturena. ProSport tabled several written offers for Zulu from numerous clubs since January, when he entered the last six months of his Maritzburg contract, but the 24-year-old turned all of them down as he had already agreed to a deal done by another representative. ProSport have since severed ties with the midfielder, whose contract with them expired at the end of last month. Zulu will now walk away as a free agent from the Pietermaritzburg-based side at the end of June. At Chiefs he will work under Steve Komphela – a coach that he previously worked with at the Team of Choice. Last season he played all 30 league games for Maritzburg, before being restricted to just three starts at the beginning of this season. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top