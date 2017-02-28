You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Zongo goes AWOL again
Update:  February 28, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 1260 

Zongo goes AWOL again

KickOff.com can reveal that Zongo has not reported back to Royal Eagles after being given leave to go home to the Eastern Cape a few weeks ago to attend to personal matters. Eagles manager Richard Makhoba confirmed Zongo is not training with the NFD side but refused to discuss his future at the club. "I can only discuss or talk about players at the club at the moment," Makhoba tells this website. The 26-year-old joined Eagles on a two-year deal in May last year after being sacked by Platinum Stars for disciplinary reasons. Zongo has a history of falling foul of club management, havin Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top