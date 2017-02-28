Zongo goes AWOL again
KickOff.com can reveal that Zongo has not reported back to Royal Eagles after being given leave to go home to the Eastern Cape a few weeks ago to attend to personal matters.
Eagles manager Richard Makhoba confirmed Zongo is not training with the NFD side but refused to discuss his future at the club.
"I can only discuss or talk about players at the club at the moment," Makhoba tells this website.
The 26-year-old joined Eagles on a two-year deal in May last year after being sacked by Platinum Stars for disciplinary reasons.
Zongo has a history of falling foul of club management, havin Read Full Story