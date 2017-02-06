Zlatan: More goals to come
The 35-year-old, who scored the second goal as the Red Devils put the Foxes to the sword, became the first United player to score 20 goals in a single season since Robin van Persie in the 2013-14 campaign.
The former Sweden captain insists he has not yet reached his target for the season.
Ibrahimovic told reporters: "I have a target in my head but I will not say it. We are not there yet! "This is something I have been doing every year, and this is nothing new for me... I keep producing.
"I have 20 and seven assists, so the statistics so far are the same region as other years