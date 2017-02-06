You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Zlatan: More goals to come
Update:  February 06, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 315 

Zlatan: More goals to come

The 35-year-old, who scored the second goal as the Red Devils put the Foxes to the sword, became the first United player to score 20 goals in a single season since Robin van Persie in the 2013-14 campaign. The former Sweden captain insists he has not yet reached his target for the season. Ibrahimovic told reporters: "I have a target in my head but I will not say it. We are not there yet! "This is something I have been doing every year, and this is nothing new for me... I keep producing. "I have 20 and seven assists, so the statistics so far are the same region as other years exc Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top