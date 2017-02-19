You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Zlatan on song for United
Update:  February 19, 2017 

Zlatan on song for United

United’s lower league opposition had their home crowd in rapture after Danny Graham scored the opener just 17 minutes into the encounter, expertly latching onto a well-weighted ball to turn and shoot with his left foot to give his side the advantage. The lead would last all of ten minutes, as an exquisite Henrikh Mkhitaryan through-ball released an on-rushing Marcus Rashford, who rounded the keeper to score and restore parity. All square at half-time, the Red Devils had to wait until 13 minutes from time to put the game to bed, as yet another impressive through-ball, this time from deep Read Full Story
