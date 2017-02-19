Zlatan on song for United
United’s lower league opposition had their home crowd in rapture after Danny Graham scored the opener just 17 minutes into the encounter, expertly latching onto a well-weighted ball to turn and shoot with his left foot to give his side the advantage.
The lead would last all of ten minutes, as an exquisite Henrikh Mkhitaryan through-ball released an on-rushing Marcus Rashford, who rounded the keeper to score and restore parity.
All square at half-time, the Red Devils had to wait until 13 minutes from time to put the game to bed, as yet another impressive through-ball, this time from deep Read Full Story