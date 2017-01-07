Zidane: Ron smart enough to rest
Ronaldo has been a fixture in the Madrid starting XI, regardless of the competition, in previous seasons, yet the Madrid skipper has been rested on five occasions already during this campaign.
The 31-year-old wasn’t even on the bench for Wednesday’s 3-0 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla - a move which may have angered him in the past.
But Madrid coach Zidane says Ronaldo now agrees with the rotation policy at the La Liga giants.
"Cristiano is a very intelligent player," Zidane said.
"Cristiano is a very intelligent player," Zidane said.

"I want to have him for the whole season. We have 20 games in the next 60 days. Sometimes