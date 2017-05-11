Zidane thrilled with Juve final
A 2-1 defeat at the Vicente Calderon in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday saw Real progress 4-2 on aggregate as Zidane’s team made it to the final for the second time in two years.
The Frenchman, who took over the reins in January 2016, oversaw a victory over Atleti in last year’s final.
“I’m happy as the coach as it means that what I’m doing, I’m doing well, but this squad have all been phenomenal,” Zidane said.
"It is those on the pitch who play, run, fight and always give everything they can. But we haven't won anything yet.