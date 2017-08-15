Zenith Bank sacks ED who bent the knee to Fayose
Zenith Bank has fired an executive director, Sola Oladipo a year after some top managers of the top-tier bank went to Government House to kneel and beg Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose, according to CKN News, an online blog. It is not clear if the incident was a contributory factor in Oladipo’s layoff. Oladipo had on […]
The post Zenith Bank sacks ED who bent the knee to Fayose appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers
Read Full Story