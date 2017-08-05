You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Your wife not my type, I like ‘big black women’ – Anthony Joshua replies Amir Khan
Update:  August 05, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 

Your wife not my type, I like ‘big black women’ – Anthony Joshua replies Amir Khan

World heavyweight champion, AnthonyJoshua has denied having an affair with wife of professional boxer, Amir Khan. Earlier, Amir Khan accused his wife, ‎Faryal Makhdoom of cheating on him with Joshua. Joshua, however, replied to the allegation, saying Faryal Makhdoom was not his type of woman as he likes &#8216;Big Black Women.&#8217;‎ On his twitter page@anthonyjoshua, [&#8230;] Your wife not my type, I like &#8216;big black women&#8217; &#8211; Anthony Joshua replies Amir Khan Read Full Story
News

