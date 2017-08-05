Your wife not my type, I like ‘big black women’ – Anthony Joshua replies Amir Khan
World heavyweight champion, AnthonyJoshua has denied having an affair with wife of professional boxer, Amir Khan. Earlier, Amir Khan accused his wife, Faryal Makhdoom of cheating on him with Joshua. Joshua, however, replied to the allegation, saying Faryal Makhdoom was not his type of woman as he likes ‘Big Black Women.’ On his twitter page@anthonyjoshua, […]
