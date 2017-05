Your eight-year-tenure as Senate President a waste –Ortom to David Mark

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and the former Senate President, David Mark, have engaged each other in a war of words over the wheelbarrows branded in Ortom’s name. While the Ortom administration said the wheelbarrows were donated by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons for victims of armed herdsmen attacks in the state, a […] Read Full Story