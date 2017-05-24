You deserve pity, no one will envy your wheelbarrows – Mark blasts Ortom again
Former Senate President, David Mark has hit his governor, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, describing him as ‘Ortom de barrow’. Mark, had while commissioning Brick House and the chapel at government house, Port Harcourt, mocked his state governor, Ortom for distributing wheelbarrows while others were busy building roads and brides. Ortom in his reply said […]
You deserve pity, no one will envy your wheelbarrows – Mark blasts Ortom again
Read Full Story