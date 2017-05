You are an unrepentant slave – Fani Kayode blasts Ngige

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Minister of labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige for saying Igbos should not complain because they did not invest in bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015. Ngige had during the week lamented that all his efforts to persuade the Igbo to wisely invest in Buhari’s presidential […] You are an unrepentant slave – Fani Kayode blasts Ngige Read Full Story