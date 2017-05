You’re wrong about prayer, fasting, Doyin Okupe tells Osinbajo

Former senior special assistant to former President Jonathan (public affairs), Doyin Okupe has faulted acting president Yemi Osinbajo over his statement that fasting and prayer are not enough in nation building. Okupe in a series of tweets said, “I beg to disagree, with VP. Nobody can limit God or compartmentalize Him. “No matter how much […] Read Full Story