You’re losing opportunities, US warns Yahya Jammeh

The United States of America has warned the embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia, saying he is losing opportunities to peacefully handover to President-elect Adama Barrow and avoid the consequences of his actions. Jammeh’s tenure ends Jan. 19, the same day that Barrow is expected to be sworn-in as his successor. Both the African [&#8230;] The post You’re losing opportunities, US warns Yahya Jammeh appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
