Yoruba and the cog of gerontocracy

AS the world educates and initiates her young ones as modern species more aggressively attuned to the flexibilities of modernity as working antidote to rigid political antiquity which is largely Africa’s bane, Africa, yes, Nigeria, has ingloriously glued itself to gerontocracy. The post Yoruba and the cog of gerontocracy appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story