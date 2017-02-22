You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Yes N500,000 was a personal gift to Justice Ademola not bribe from Buhari – Lawyer
By Levinus Nwabughiogu ABUJA- President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s lawyer, Kola Awodein, SAN, has admitted that he gave the sum of N500,000 to Justice Niyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, currently standing trial for alleged corruption. He however said it was a personal gift to the Judge on the occasion of his daughter&#8217;s High Society weddingRead More The post Yes N500,000 was a personal gift to Justice Ademola not bribe from Buhari &#8211; Lawyer appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
