January 18, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

Yenagoa 7-yr-old torture: They killed my son over a church’s revelation, mother cries out

Yenagoa—Mrs. Erueke John, the biological mother of late Joshua Zikeme, the seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly tortured to death at Akaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State by his father and step-mother over allegation of witchcraft, yesterday, cried out that her son was a victim of a vicious father and not a wizard. The post Yenagoa 7-yr-old torture: They killed my son over a church’s revelation, mother cries out appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
