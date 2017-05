Yay D’banj is a Proud Daddy! Meet his Son Daniel Oyebanjo III

We are so happy for superstar D'banj and his wife Didi Lineo. They welcomed their first child recently and today D'banj shared the first photo of their baby – a son named Daniel Oyebanjo III. D'banj shared a photo of the baby's hand and captioned with "The King has Come". Excitingly, D'banj's son also has