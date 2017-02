Wrong cooking of rice can result in hypertension, cancer!

In the average home, rice is a must-eat food on a daily basis, especially when you have children around. It’s so easy to cook — or so many of us assume, what with the unceremonious ways we pour it into the pot and cook it in a jiffy! Yet, researchers are saying that the way […] The post Wrong cooking of rice can result in hypertension, cancer! appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story