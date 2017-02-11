You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Worst Bucs defeat, worse behaviour
Update:  February 11, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Worst Bucs defeat, worse behaviour

Pirates had just scored their sixth goal in the 82nd minute at Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon when irate Buccaneers supporters invaded the pitch and clashed with Sundowns fans, resulting in several injuries. Play was stopped for more than an hour before the last eight minutes were played, and 6-0 it ended. REPORT: Downs thrash hapless Pirates The result represents the worst ever PSL defeat for Pirates, eclipsing what was a record-equalling 6-1 hiding handed to them by SuperSport United in November last year. It is also Sundowns’ biggest ever PSL win. The goals were scored by Themba Read Full Story
