You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Wome misses out for Togo
Update:  January 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 224 

Wome misses out for Togo

Wome has battled with injury this season and missed Togo’s friendly matches in October and November where Le Roy auditioned players for the tournament in Gabon. A preliminary squad of 25 arrived in Senegal at the weekend and on Tuesday began preparations at the coastal beach resort of Saly. It includes former Free State Stars and AmaZulu centre back Sadat Ouro-Akoriko, who now plays his club football in Saudi Arabia. Togo play in Group C at the Nations Cup in Oyem against holders Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.Squad:Goalkeepers: Kossi Agassa (unattached), Cedri Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top