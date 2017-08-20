You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Woman writes glowing Tribute to Domestic Staff turned Legal Daughter as she gets Married | Photos
Update:  August 20, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 453 

Woman writes glowing Tribute to Domestic Staff turned Legal Daughter as she gets Married | Photos

Facebook user Ada Ujaligwa shared a lovely tribute to her former domestic staff Ngozi, who later became her legal daughter. Ada shared the story alongside photos from Ngozi&#8217;s wedding on August 5, 2017. ** On the 5th of August 2017, my legally adopted daughter Ngozi Udenwa got married to the man who was specially handpicked for her [&#8230;] The post Woman writes glowing Tribute to Domestic Staff turned Legal Daughter as she gets Married | Photos appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top