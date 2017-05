Woman raped at gunpoint sentenced to death for adultery

A 19-year-old woman has been sentenced to death by village elders in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly having an illicit relationship with her cousin after she accused him of raping her at gunpoint. According to Hindustimes, the incident happened on Friday in Rajanpur, a rural district about 400 kilometres from provincial capital Lahore. Shumaila was […]