December 22, 2016 

Afeez Hanafi The police in Lagos State have arrested a middle-aged woman, Linda Alapa, for allegedly beating her 10-year-old housemaid, Joy Mbafan, to death. Mbafan lived with the suspect on Bolanle Oduniyi Street, Okegbegun, in the Ikorodu area of the state. PUNCH Metro learnt that Alapa was flogging the girl for a misdemeanor around 3am [&#8230;] The post Woman beats 10-year-old girl to death in Lagos appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
