Woman, 44, remanded in prison for burning teenager with hot iron
An Ogudu Magistrate Court in Lagos yesterday remanded in prison, a 44-year-old woman, Nneka Ilokwu, for allegedly burning a 16-year old girl with hot iron. The accused, who lives at 36, Fadeyi Street, Isheri area of Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate (Mrs) Sule Amzat, on a two-count charge of assault and grievous harm.
