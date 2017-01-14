You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Woman, 44, remanded in prison for burning teenager with hot iron
Woman, 44, remanded in prison for burning teenager with hot iron

An Ogudu Magistrate Court in Lagos yesterday remanded in prison, a 44-year-old woman, Nneka Ilokwu, for allegedly burning a 16-year old girl with hot iron. The accused, who lives at 36, Fadeyi Street, Isheri area of Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate (Mrs) Sule Amzat, on a two-count charge of assault and grievous harm. The post Woman, 44, remanded in prison for burning teenager with hot iron appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
