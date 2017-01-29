Withdraw order on Apostle Suleiman, group tells DSS
THE Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, Delta State, yesterday, urged the Department of State Services, DSS, to rescind the invitation order on the President and Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Worldwide, Apostle Suleiman, to appear before it today (Monday), over his comment on the genocidal killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen , saying, "it is an invitation to anarchy."
