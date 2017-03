With Nigeria, Egypt, S/Africa backing me, I’ll floor Hayatou- Ahmad

AHEAD of the elective congress of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) coming up on March 16, the president of the Madagascar FA and member of the CAF executive committee, Ahmad says there is an urgent need to reform football in the continent. The post With Nigeria, Egypt, S/Africa backing me, I’ll floor Hayatou- Ahmad appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story