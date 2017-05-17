Wikki not relegation candidates—Ibrahim
Wikki Tourists captain and right back Mustapha Ibrahim has said the thought of relegation never crossed their minds in the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The state government on Monday named a new management board headed by Auwalu Baba Jada with the singular task to rescue the side currently placed 19th on the log […]
