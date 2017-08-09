Wike-led PDP committee to bring Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, others back
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is to lead the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to lure former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Senate President Bukola Saraki; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara back to the party. The PDP is also targeting Senators Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aliyu […]
