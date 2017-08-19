Why we won’t reply Obasanjo for calling us ‘unarmed robbers’ – Nigerian Senate
The Senate yesterday said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be ignored over his recent attack on members of the national assembly. It said the house was not prepared as an institution to waste time replying the ex-president for calling members of both chambers unarmed robbers. It also asked the former President to return his […]
