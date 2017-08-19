You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Why we won’t reply Obasanjo for calling us ‘unarmed robbers’ – Nigerian Senate
Update:  August 19, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 106 

Why we won’t reply Obasanjo for calling us ‘unarmed robbers’ – Nigerian Senate

The Senate yesterday said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should be ignored over his recent attack on members of the national assembly. It said the house was not prepared as an institution to waste time replying the ex-president for calling members of both chambers unarmed robbers. It also asked the former President to return his [&#8230;] Why we won’t reply Obasanjo for calling us ‘unarmed robbers’ – Nigerian Senate Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top