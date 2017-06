Why we will break Nigeria into two – Afenifere leader, Okurounmu

A leader of the pan Yoruba socio political organisation, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, has warned that if the North remains resistant to restructuring of Nigeria, they will force it on them or break the country into two. Okurounmu gave the warning while reacting to a statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and […] Why we will break Nigeria into two – Afenifere leader, Okurounmu Read Full Story