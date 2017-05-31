You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Why we didn’t arrest any MASSOB, IPOB member during Biafra at 50 celebration – Imo CP
Update:  May 31, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Why we didn’t arrest any MASSOB, IPOB member during Biafra at 50 celebration – Imo CP

The Imo State Police Command has said no member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, was arrested during the May 30 50th Biafra anniversary. The State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, made the disclosure while addressing journalists on how his command [&#8230;] Why we didn’t arrest any MASSOB, IPOB member during Biafra at 50 celebration &#8211; Imo CP Read Full Story
News

