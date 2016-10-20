Why should Amaechi or anybody attempt to bribe Justice Inyang Okoro? â€“ APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has given Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court one week to withdraw the bribery allegation he made against Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, or be ready to go to jail for contravening the Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offence Act 2000.
