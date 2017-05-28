Why poor electricity is still a problem in Nigeria – Power Minister, Fashola
The Minister of Power; Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, has blamed inadequate electricity supply to consumers on lack of sufficient financial investments in the power sector. He stated this at the weekend during a chat with the media in Abuja. According to Fashola, although the country has expended what may appear sizeable, the money so […]
Why poor electricity is still a problem in Nigeria – Power Minister, Fashola
Read Full Story