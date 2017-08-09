You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Why men must stop sucking their wives’ breasts – Commissioner
Update:  August 09, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 242 

Why men must stop sucking their wives’ breasts – Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, ​has advised fathers ​to allow their babies ​enjoy the period of breastfeeding. ​He said this in a message to ​a Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign organised by ​the Lagos ​c​hapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ)​/​ The commissioner, represented by Mrs Toro Oladapo, a former NAWOJ President and [&#8230;] Why men must stop sucking their wives&#8217; breasts &#8211; Commissioner Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top