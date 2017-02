Why Tuface cancelled protest

Award winning musician Tuface Idibia alias 2baba, has cancelled his much-publicised Feb. 6, anti-government protest. In an Instagram post and a short video via his official handle @official2baba late Saturday the musician attributed the cancellation to “security reasons “. The protest, was scheduled to hold in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country on […] The post Why Tuface cancelled protest appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story