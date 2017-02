Why Presidency is not planning special reception for Buhari’s return – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has said the Presidency will not hold any special reception for Buhari on his arrival from the United Kingdom, UK after his medical vacation. Adesina urged Nigerians to be on the alert as the president might soon arrive the country... Read Full Story