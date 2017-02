Why Ndigbo ‘re leaving PDP for APC – Nwoye

Dr. Tony Nwoye, the member representing Anambra East and Anambra West in the House of Representatives, is one of those that can be described as grassroots politicians in Anambra State. Though elected on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The post Why Ndigbo ‘re leaving PDP for APC – Nwoye appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story