Why Magu visited Rivers Chief Judge – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has cleared the air on the visit of its Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu to the Chief Judge of Rivers on Monday. It said that contrary to speculation, the visit was not connected to any of its cases pending before the chief judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra.