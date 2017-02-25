You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Why Judiciary should be autonomous, says Sokoto JUSUN
Update:  February 25, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 0 

Why Judiciary should be autonomous, says Sokoto JUSUN

THE Sokoto State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has observed that it is important for the judiciary in the state to be autonomous for it to be efficient and effective in the discharge of its constitutional mandate. In an exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard, Chairman of the chapter, Abdulnasir Muhammad also called on Sokoto state government to fulfill its promise to fully give financial autonomy to the judiciary arm of government as pronounced in October last year, lamenting that since the announcement of the grant by the Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Sulei Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP asks Fayose, Wike to visit Buhari in London News   Buzz: 8668
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099

Back to Top