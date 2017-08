Why I respect Atiku – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why he has respect for former vice-president of the country, Atiku Abubakar. Writing on his Twitter page on Wednesday morning, Fani-Kayode stated that Atiku “understands our challenges”. He tweeted: “I respect @atiku. He supports restructuring and has warned about the looming genocide of Igbos in the north. […] Why I respect Atiku – Fani-Kayode Read Full Story