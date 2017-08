Why I bought three human heart for N10,000 – Suspect confesses

A 35-year-old man, Bakare Olalekan, who bought three human heart for N10,000 was on Thursday paraded in Ogun state. Olalekan confessed he bought three human hearts from his friend after he requested for a good luck charm for prosperity. According to him, his friend simply identified as Oye told him that he would need a […] Why I bought three human heart for N10,000 – Suspect confesses Read Full Story