You are here:  Home  »  News  »  White Man arrested in Sambisa Forest
Update:  December 25, 2016   |   Source:  Daily Times News 938 

White Man arrested in Sambisa Forest

A white man, with nationality not yet disclosed, was arrested inside Sambisa Forest as Nigerian troops cleared Boko Haram insurgents out of their last fortress on Thursday. “The man is under custody and providing positive information”, said a soldier, who just returned to Maiduguri from the liberated forest. The Daily Trust on Sunday quoting the soldier said while hundreds of Boko Haram fighters were killed during the offensive that began about a month ago, many others were captured alive while attempting to flee. “Hundreds of Boko Haram captives, including men, women and chi Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top