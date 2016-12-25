White Man arrested in Sambisa Forest
A white man, with nationality not yet disclosed, was arrested inside Sambisa Forest as Nigerian troops cleared Boko Haram insurgents out of their last fortress on Thursday. “The man is under custody and providing positive information”, said a soldier, who just returned to Maiduguri from the liberated forest. The Daily Trust on Sunday quoting the soldier said while hundreds of Boko Haram fighters were killed during the offensive that began about a month ago, many others were captured alive while attempting to flee. “Hundreds of Boko Haram captives, including men, women and chi Read Full Story