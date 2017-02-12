You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Whistle-Blower: FG recovers another $151m, N8bn loot
Update:  February 12, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch Politics 896 

Whistle-Blower: FG recovers another $151m, N8bn loot

Federal Government said it recovered another $151m and N8bn looted funds from three sources through whistle-blowers. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, said actionable information given by whistle-blowers to the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation led to the recovery [&#8230;] The post Whistle-Blower: FG recovers another $151m, N8bn loot appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
