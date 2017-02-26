When your man cheats, buy him condoms instead of walking out of the marriage — Seyi Hunter
Actress cum producer, Seyi Hunter, has advised Tonto Dikeh-Churchill and Lilian Esoro to get a legal separation from their estranged husbands if they are not willing to resolve their lingering marital crisis. In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, the Hunters Media CEO, condemned the manner in which female entertainers take a walk out of their marriages instead of coming to terms with its realities.
