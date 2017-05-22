When all Chibok girls are released, you will become jobless – Presidency attacks Aisha Yesufu
President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has written an open letter to a co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG group, Aisha Yesufu. Recall that Mrs. Yesufu had in a video footage she shared on twitter, called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, citing health issues that have frustrated […]
When all Chibok girls are released, you will become jobless – Presidency attacks Aisha Yesufu
Read Full Story