You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Bella Naija 258 

When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi & Tolu’s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding

Chichi and Tolu got married in a beautiful ceremony in Abu Dhabi with photography by J Gates Visuals. After their traditional wedding popularly known as Igba Nkwu (of Eastern Nigeria), the couple and their guests set out to the United Arab Emirates for the concluding part of their wedding ceremony. We&#8217;re totally in love with the [&#8230;] The post When a Yoruba Angel falls for an Igbo Beauty! Chichi &#038; Tolu&#8217;s Lovely Abu Dhabi Wedding appeared first on BellaNaija. Read Full Story
Entertainment

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top