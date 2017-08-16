You are here:  Home  »  News  »  What would have happened if I died yesterday – Charlyboy reacts to Wuse Market attack
Update:  August 16, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 319 

What would have happened if I died yesterday – Charlyboy reacts to Wuse Market attack

Activist cum social Engineer, Charly boy otherwise known as the ‘’the area father’’ has reacted to tuesday attack launched against his crew at Wuse market abuja. The showbiz empresario who alongside #ReturnorResign group have been protesting the continuous stay of President Muhammed Buhari in the UK, was yesterday attacked at the Wuse market, Abuja where [&#8230;] What would have happened if I died yesterday &#8211; Charlyboy reacts to Wuse Market attack Read Full Story
