What we will do to oil companies' expatriates, offices – Niger Delta Militants
Update:  June 02, 2017 

What we will do to oil companies’ expatriates, offices – Niger Delta Militants

A coalition of Niger Delta militants has threatened to start attacking expatriates and oil companies&#8217; Directors in a bid to stop the pollution of their region. The decision was taken after a meeting of the coalition and was contained in a statement issued by the convener, General John Duku, on Thursday. The coalition is made [&#8230;] What we will do to oil companies&#8217; expatriates, offices – Niger Delta Militants Read Full Story
News

