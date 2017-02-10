What to look out for this weekend
Can Pirates overturn the form book?
Orlando Pirates were pretty dire in their 0-0 draw with Platinum Stars in midweek but can lift themselves for a meeting with champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, a chance to make a statement that they are still in the title race despite all the evidence to the contrary.
The Buccaneers actually have a decent recent record against Sundowns with four wins and just two defeats in their last seven meetings, but looked low on confidence and ideas against Stars.
They have shot down suggestions in the past that they are over-reliant on top-scorer Tendai Ndoro, b