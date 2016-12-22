You are here:  Home  »  News  »  What must change about Xmas for you this year?
Update:  December 22, 2016   |   Source:  Vanguard News 31 

What must change about Xmas for you this year?

I’m doing everything I used to do in the past as usual, but in moderation. You know, in Nigeria, if you don’t know how to manage yourself, you will be in trouble. If you say you want to be like the Jones; you’ll be in big trouble. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t know what recession is because I’ve always lived my life in moderation. If anyone is doing aso-ebi and I cannot afford the price, I simply tell them I can’t pay for it. Truly, it’s very easy to cope in Nigeria if you know how to manage your resources. The post What must change about Xm Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top