What must change about Xmas for you this year?
I’m doing everything I used to do in the past as usual, but in moderation. You know, in Nigeria, if you don’t know how to manage yourself, you will be in trouble. If you say you want to be like the Jones; you’ll be in big trouble. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t know what recession is because I’ve always lived my life in moderation. If anyone is doing aso-ebi and I cannot afford the price, I simply tell them I can’t pay for it. Truly, it’s very easy to cope in Nigeria if you know how to manage your resources.
The post What must change about Xm Read Full Story